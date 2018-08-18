हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput reveals who will name her and Shahid Kapoor's second baby

Star wife Mira Rajput, who is expecting her second child with Shahid Kapoor, has revealed that Shahid will not choose the name for their second child.

Mira Rajput reveals who will name her and Shahid Kapoor&#039;s second baby

New Delhi: Star wife Mira Rajput, who is expecting her second child with Shahid Kapoor, has revealed that Shahid will not choose the name for their second child.

During an interview, Mira spoke about the baby's name. She said that nothing has been finalised yet and that she is open to suggestions.

Mira also said that their daughter's name was Shahid's choice so this time she might decide the name for their second child.

Recently, Mira had made her acting debut with a TV commercial but the Twitterati wasn't too impressed with her acting prowess. Mira was massively trolled for endorsing an anti-ageing cream at the age of 23.

In the commercial, Mira had talked about the changes that her firstborn Misha had brought to her and Shahid's lives. She said, "Being a mother is beautiful, I still remember holding Misha in my arms. She brought Shahid and me even closer. I have always been a very hands-on mom."

Wife of one of Bollywood's leading men, Mira looked very confident on screen and by looking at the video, it was hard to tell that it is was her first tryst with television.

Shahid, like any dutiful husband, had posted an adorable comment on her post. A love-struck Shahid wrote, "Who's this stunner ?."

Mira is now expecting her second child and the pictures from her baby shower had gone viral on the internet. The duo often posts adorable couple pictures on their social media handles sending fans into a tizzy!

 
Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple got blessed with a cute baby girl named Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

Mira and Shahid first appeared together in Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 5 and that's when we first saw how beautifully the star wife articulates her opinion.

ShaMira, like their fans call them, are certainly a major inspiration to all the young married couples!

 

Tags:
Shahid KapoorMira RajputmishaSecond childBaby shower

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close