Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput unveils her first TV commercial, hubby Shahid Kapoor is 'stunned' by her beauty

Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon.

Mira Rajput unveils her first TV commercial, hubby Shahid Kapoor is &#039;stunned&#039; by her beauty
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Star wife Mira Rajput has unveiled her first ever television commercial and it doesn't look like her first tryst with television. Mira has shot an ad for Olay skincare products and talks about the joy of being a mother in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira wrote, "Being a mother doesn’t mean you stop being yourself right?
I took the #Olay #SkinTransformation #28Daychallenge 
Here’s my #Reborn story.. what’s yours? @olayindia."

Mira talks about the changes that her firstborn Misha has brought to her and Shahid's lives. She says, "Being a mother is beautiful, I still remember holding Misha in my arms. She brought Shahid and me even closer. I have always been a very hands-on mom."

Wife of a superstar, Mira looks very confident on screen and by looking at the video, it is actually hard to tell that it is her first tryst with television.

Shahid, like any dutiful husband has posted an adorable comment on her post. A love struck Shahid has written, "Who's this stunner ?."

Mira is now expecting her second child and the pictures from her baby shower had gone viral on the internet. The duo often posts adorable couple pictures on their social media handles sending fans into a tizzy!

 
Shahid and Mira got hitched on July 7, 2015, at a private ceremony in Gurgaon. The couple got blessed with a cute baby girl named Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016.

Mira and Shahid first appeared together in Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 5 and that's when we first saw how beautifully the star wife articulates her opinion.

ShaMira, like their fans call them, are certainly a major inspiration to all the young married couples!

 

