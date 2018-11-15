हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is missing Nov 14 already—Watch fun video

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar is missing Nov 14 already—Watch fun video

New Delhi: Miss World Manushi Chhillar is a perfect mix of beauty with brains. The gorgeous dimpled-beauty not only made the country proud by winning the coveted title but also is actively involved in charitable causes, she believes in.

She also happens to be an avid social media user and posted a fun video with a caption which reads: “Is 14th November gone already?”



View this post on Instagram


Is 14th November gone already?

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

Well, looks like she is missing Children's Day already!

The 20-year-old beauty was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico. The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

She even made her sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

 

Tags:
Manushi Chhillarmanushi chhillar picsMiss World 2017childrens day video

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close