Miss World Manushi Chhillar sizzles in monokini– Pics Inside

New Delhi: Miss World Manushi Chhilar is undoubtedly one of the prettiest girls, Bollywood is waiting to get on board. After winning the pageant, Manushi is busy exploring the world and setting new fashion trends, her Instagram account is a proof. She is currently in the British Virgin Islands, where she is basking in the beauty of the tropical paradise. The island, located in Puerto Rico, is famous for its endless beaches and a perfect tropical weather.

Recently, Manushi has taken to Instagram to share some pictures in a lime green monokini. To say that she is slaying the monokini would be an understatement. The 20-year old pageant winner looks like a dream in the pictures she has shared.

Here are the pictures:

And some more...

Speculations were rife that Manushi has been signed by Karan Johar for SOTY 2 but she refuted the claims by saying that she has no plans to join Bollywood anytime soon and she wishes to become a cardiac surgeon. It was also reported that Salman Khan had expressed his desire to cast her in one of his films. We can only hope for her to say yes to a Bollywood film soon!