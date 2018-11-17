हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manushi Chillar

Miss World Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous in red stylish cut-out dress — Pics inside

Miss World Manushi Chillar is a style icon and her Instagram posts often leave us awestruck. She has an ocean of fans and people await her entry in the bizzworld already. Rumour mills are rife that Manushi will soon make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film. However, nothing has been announced officially as of now.

Miss World Manushi Chillar looks gorgeous in red stylish cut-out dress — Pics inside
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Miss World Manushi Chillar is a style icon and her Instagram posts often leave us awestruck. She has an ocean of fans and people await her entry in the bizzworld already. Rumour mills are rife that Manushi will soon make her Bollywood debut with a Karan Johar film. However, nothing has been announced officially as of now.

On Friday, Manushi was clicked by the shutterbugs looking absolutely gorgeous in a stylish red cut-out dress. And she looks no less than a queen! Take a look at her pictures here: 

Manushi made sensational debut in ace photographer Daboo Ratnani's 2018 calendar which featured the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal.

It took 17 years for India to win back the Miss World title, which was last bagged by Priyanka Chopra in 2000. Manushi was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18, 2017, by outgoing titleholder Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle from Puerto Rico.

The young and gorgeous Manushi is the sixth Indian woman to win the crown.

Tags:
Manushi ChillarManushi Chillar filmDaboo RatnaniKaran JoharPriyanka Chopra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close