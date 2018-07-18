हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and Madalsa Sharma's honeymoon pic is filled with love—See inside

The couple got married on July 10, 2018.

Mithun Chakraborty&#039;s son Mahaakshay and Madalsa Sharma&#039;s honeymoon pic is filled with love—See inside
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh recently tied the knot with Madalsa Sharma at the gorgeous locales of Ooty. The couple got married on July 10, 2018, in the presence of family and close friends.

Madalsa and Mahaakshay are now currently enjoying their honeymoon. The glowing wifey took to Instagram and shared a love-filled picture. She wrote a heartfelt caption reading: “The first time I saw you, my heart whispered, “that’s the one!” and now I love being my husband’s wife.”

The duo looks adorable, right?

Well, just ahead of their wedding, Mimoh found himself embroiled in a controversy. The drama unfolded when a Bhojpuri starlet accused Mahaakshay of rape and cheating. In fact, amidst all the hullabaloo, Mimoh and Madalsa's wedding which was scheduled for July 7 had to be pushed ahead.

Meanwhile, the woman who filed a complaint against Mahaakshay alleged that the actor had cheated and raped her after being in physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage. She claimed that Mimoh's mother veteran actress Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship. The complainant also said in the court that she moved to Delhi from Mumbai as she feared for her life in view of threats made by Bali and her son.

According to PTI, Mahaakshay and Yogita Bali were granted anticipatory bail by the Delhi court. Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Chakraborty's wife Yogita Bali and their son Mahaakshay saying they have deep roots in society and are not likely to abscond.

The woman alleged in her complaint that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion.

(With PTI inputs)

