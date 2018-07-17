हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mara Martin

Model Mara Martin breastfeeds baby while walking swimsuit runway

Martin, who was one of the 16 finalists in the Swim Search show, was breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter Aria while doing the catwalk.

Model Mara Martin breastfeeds baby while walking swimsuit runway
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Miami: Model Mara Martin made a statement when she breastfed her five-month-old daughter while she was on the ramp for a fashion show.

The magazine Sports Illustrated, which is famous for its annual swimsuit Issue, was championing motherhood and breastfeeding at its recent model casting competition.

Martin, who was one of the 16 finalists in the Swim Search show, was breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter Aria while doing the catwalk. The new mother walked the runway in a gold two-piece bikini at the event held as a part of Miami Swim Week, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Her appearance with her daughter drew loud cheers and applause from the audience.

The magazine shared on its Instagram account a video of Martin walking the runway while carrying her baby. The comment section was flooded with messages praising her for normalising breastfeeding at work.

The model also shared her photographs with her daughter on the catwalk on her own Instagram page. 

"I can`t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I`m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women can do it all," she wrote in the caption.

She used the opportunity to raise awareness about other important issues. 

"But to be honest, the real reason I can`t believe it is a headline is because it should not be a headline! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that," she added, pointing out to other women whose stories she feels the world should discuss.

For the last few years, the magazine has been trying to change the traditional beauty standards by featuring plus-size models on its cover. It also supports gender equality by championing female photographers behind the lens.

