'Modern Family' actor, Jackson Odell died of accidental drug overdose

Jackson Odell's cause of death was due to an "acute heroin and cocaine toxicity" and the manner was an accident, the coroner's office announced. 

Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Los Angeles: "Modern Family" actor Jackson Odell died of accidental drug overdose at a sober living facility in June, said the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report.

This information was revealed on Sunday, reports Fox News.

Odell's cause of death was due to an "acute heroin and cocaine toxicity" and the manner was an accident, the coroner's office announced. 

The 20-year-old actor was found unresponsive on June 8 at the facility in Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Odell had a history of heroin addiction. Los Angeles County Coroner's Office previously told Fox News that Odell was not in possession of any narcotics when he died.

"First responders did not find any drug paraphernalia or illegal drugs at the residence," assistant chief coroner Ed Winter told Fox News in June.

Although Odell may be best known for his role as Ari Caldwell on the series "The Goldbergs", he also appeared on "iCarly" as well as the movie "Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer".

He was a successful singer and songwriter too. He wrote several songs for the soundtrack to the 2018 film "Forever Your Girl". 

Tags:
Jackson OdellJackson Odell showJackson Odell lifeJackson Odell photosModern Family

