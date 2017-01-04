Mohammed Kaif – Akshay Kumar’s Twitter conversation is the sweetest thing you will read today!
Mumbai: Cricketer Mohammed Kaif has been extremely vocal on Twitter these days. During a LIVE chat session with his Twitter followers on Tuesday, Kaif said something really nice about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.
On being asked by a fan, “MohammadKaif sir what ur words about Bollywood superstar @akshaykumar .......Tell me Plz #AskKaif (sic).”, Kaif said, “One of the most versatile actors @akshaykumar . He is an all-rounder. #AskKaif (sic).”
One of the most versatile actors @akshaykumar . He is an all-rounder.#AskKaif https://t.co/mvvPEzsMjD
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 January 2017
Akki, a humble person that he is, took to Twitter to thank Kaif for his kind words.
Akshay’s tweet read: “that's very kind of you And a very happy new year to you :) (sic).”
that's very kind of you And a very happy new year to you :) https://t.co/CuyFpnop9S
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 3 January 2017
And the beautiful conversation continued with Kaif responding to Akshay’s tweet. The sportsman wrote: “You deserve every bit of the appreciation you get . Your fitness and work ethics truly inspiring. Happy New Year @akshaykumar (sic).”
You deserve every bit of the appreciation you get . Your fitness and work ethics truly inspiring. Happy New Year @akshaykumar https://t.co/9svzyZgylU
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 January 2017
Interestingly, Kaif is an all-rounder on field. He is an excellent fielder, an attentive batsman and can also do wonders with the ball.
It feels great to see this beautiful camaraderie between a sportsman and an actor!
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Shah Rukh Khan gives a glimpse of ‘Zaalima’ and its mesmerising!
- Ten best street food items Delhi is famous for
- Bigg Boss 10: 'Drama king' Om Swami re-enters house to ruin 'Maalgadi' task
- Aamir Khan talks about Bengaluru molestation case, calls it sad and shameful
- Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' tax free in Delhi
- Aamir Khan talks about Bengaluru molestation case, calls it sad and shameful
- Arjun Rampal suffers eye injury
- Bengaluru molestation case: Salim Khan seeks PM Narendra Modi's intervention
- Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar react to SP leader Abu Azmi’s chauvinist remarks
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui says digital media is bringing out hidden talent