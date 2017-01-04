close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:38
Mohammed Kaif – Akshay Kumar’s Twitter conversation is the sweetest thing you will read today!

Mumbai: Cricketer Mohammed Kaif has been extremely vocal on Twitter these days. During a LIVE chat session with his Twitter followers on Tuesday, Kaif said something really nice about Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

On being asked by a fan, “MohammadKaif sir what ur words about Bollywood superstar @akshaykumar .......Tell me Plz #AskKaif (sic).”, Kaif said, “One of the most versatile actors @akshaykumar . He is an all-rounder. #AskKaif (sic).”

Akki, a humble person that he is, took to Twitter to thank Kaif for his kind words.

Akshay’s tweet read: “that's very kind of you  And a very happy new year to you  :) (sic).”

And the beautiful conversation continued with Kaif responding to Akshay’s tweet. The sportsman wrote: “You deserve every bit of the appreciation you get . Your fitness and work ethics truly inspiring. Happy New Year @akshaykumar (sic).”

Interestingly, Kaif is an all-rounder on field. He is an excellent fielder, an attentive batsman and can also do wonders with the ball.

It feels great to see this beautiful camaraderie between a sportsman and an actor! 

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 08:38

