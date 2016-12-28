close
Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing row: Dignified and splendid, say Javed and Farhan Akhtar

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:56
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, whose wife's dressing recently drew undue criticism from the social media users, is now receiving support from an array of celebrities. On Monday, Bollywood stars -  Javed Akhtar and son Farhan Akhtar – came forward to react to the 'controversial' issue.

The 'Rock On' sensation recently took to Twitter to praise the attire of Shami's wife. “Dear Mrs Shami, We have never met but I must say that you look splendid in your gown. Regards to your proud husband. With love, Farhan," he posted online.

Even ace lyricist Javed Akhtar called her trollers 'sick in their minds' for spreading negativity. He tweeted, “The dress that Mrs Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified. Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind.”

The picture of Shami's wife created a row on the social media as users alleged that her outfit was 'un-Islamic'. Some also advised her to get covered from head to toe.

Following this, a number of famous personalities stepped forward to support Shami's wife.

First Published: Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 14:56

