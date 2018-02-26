Mohit Marwah, whose wedding Sridevi attended in Dubai, reacts to her sudden demise

New Delhi: Veteran actress Sridevi's untimely demise sent a shock wave across the nation, leaving family and fans bereaved. The noted actress breathed her last in Dubai where she had flown to attend actor-nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

The shocking incident took place around midnight in Dubai after the actress suffered a cardiac arrest on February 24, 2018. Several celebrities expressed their sadness over the tragic news on social media. Mohit Marwah, whose wedding Sridevi last attended recalled his 'legend' aunt and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

The entire Kapoor Khandaan was present at the wedding ceremony. In fact, a video was widely circulated on social media as Sridevi's last one, leaving the fans teary-eyed.

Sridevi, originally named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan featured in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada movies. Her rich filmography got her the title of first 'superstar' actress of Hindi cinema. She had a huge fan following which increased by manifolds over the years.

She made her debut in MA Thirumugham’s devotional film 'Thunaivan' at the age of four and worked as a child artiste in language films. In Bollywood, she first starred as a child artist in the hit film 'Julie' in 1975. She then featured in a Tamil film titled 'Moondru Mudichu' in 1976 at the age of 13.

Not just commercial cinema, but she proved her mettle in powerful films such as 'Sadma' which hit the screens in 1983 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead. She got a thundering applause from the critics for her part. Some other notable films include Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), Gumrah (1993), Laadla (1994) and Judaai (1997).

The legendary actress received as many as five Filmfare Awards in her glorious career. She returned to the silver screens in 2012 with Gauri Shinde's 'English Vinglish' and once again ruled the Box Office. Her performance got a big thumbs up from the audience. In 2013, the Government of India awarded her the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour.

Her last film 'Mom' created quite an impact amongst the critics and viewers alike. Her powerful portrayal of a doting mother who takes revenge for her daughter sent shivers down the spine.

She married producer Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple is blessed with two daughters, Jahnvi and Khushi.

A diva in every sense of the word, Sridevi became a huge name in a span of some years. She not only evolved as an actor but also carved an indispensable place for herself in cinema.