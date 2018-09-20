हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi expresses gratitude for being a part of Dupur Thakurpo season 2—Pics

The actress is currently playing the lead role in 'Nazar'. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Monalisa grabbed a lot of eyeballs when she appeared as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit! The actress took to Instagram and shared a few pictures, expressing her gratitude over playing the part of Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo season 2'.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday @hoichoi.tv .... celebrating 1year with so many big announcements... and so many new projects you are coming up with.... feeling great to be a part of #hoichoi #dupurthakurpo season 2 as #jhumaboudi ... thank you @iammony for everything... #blessed #gratitude #thankyougod ”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa is currently playing the lead role in 'Nazar'. The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'.

She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has a mammoth fan-following.

