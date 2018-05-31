हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi's dance with onscreen husband in Dupur Thakurpo season 2 is funny - Watch

Mona's chemistry with the man playing her husband is intentionally funny.    

Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi&#039;s dance with onscreen husband in Dupur Thakurpo season 2 is funny - Watch

Mumbai: Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi of Dupur Thakurpo season 2 has indeed become people's favourite on the internet. The pretty actress shared the latest promo for the Bengali web-series on Instagram and it shows her dancing with a man probably playing her husband on screen.

Mona's chemistry with the man is intentionally funny.

Check out the duo's naughty yet funny dance here:

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised.

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Jhuma Boudijhuma boudiDupur Thakurpo season 2Bengali web-seriesMonalisa videos

Must Watch