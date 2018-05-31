Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi's dance with onscreen husband in Dupur Thakurpo season 2 is funny - Watch

Mumbai: Monalisa aka Jhuma Boudi of Dupur Thakurpo season 2 has indeed become people's favourite on the internet. The pretty actress shared the latest promo for the Bengali web-series on Instagram and it shows her dancing with a man probably playing her husband on screen.

Mona's chemistry with the man is intentionally funny.

Check out the duo's naughty yet funny dance here:

Disclaimer: Viewer discretion is advised.

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on May 30, 2018 at 12:50am PDT

She became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.