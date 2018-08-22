Monalisa and hubby Vikrant celebrate Eid-ul-Adha at Ajmer dargah—See pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated about her latest happenings through the medium. On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the actress along with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot visited the famous Ajmer Dargah.

Mona took to Instagram and shared the pictures. The couple sought divine blessings on Eid and prayed at the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah—the Sufi shrine of saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Check out the pictures here:

Eid Mubarak... #ajmer #ajmersharif @vikrant8235 A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on Aug 21, 2018 at 7:59pm PDT

Mona wore a traditional yellow and off-white salwar kameez while Vikrant donned a red shirt. Several celebrities wished thronged social media to wish fans Eid Mubarak.

This year, Eid-Al-Adha or Bakr Eid was celebrated on August 22, 2018. Also known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice', it is the second of the two most important Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. The first one being Eid-al-Fitr, and the second one Eid-al-Adha—it is considered the holier of the two. The festival of Eid-al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per Islamic lunar calendar.

As per the Gregorian calendar, Eid-al-Adha dates may vary from year-to-year drifting approximately 11 days earlier each year.

Here's wishing our readers 'Eid Mubarak'!