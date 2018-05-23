Monalisa dances to Lahu Munh Lag Gaya; her expressions will drive away your mid-week blues

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a star in the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress has a huge fan following, and she loves connecting with them through her social media accounts.

Monalisa has posted a number of videos but we came across this throwback clip that shows her dancing to the sensuous track Lahu Munh Lag Gaya in the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The soothing melodious track composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been penned by Siddharth-Garima and sung by Shail Hada.

In the aforementioned video, we can see Monalisa's gentle dance moves and captivating expressions.

Check out the video embedded below:

The pretty actress is all set to sizzle as Jhuma Boudi in Dupur Thakurpo season 2, a Bengali web-series.

Monalisa became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.