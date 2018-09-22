Monalisa dons a new avatar, looks gorgeous in a blue Patiala suit—Pics

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa took to Instagram and showed us all her brand new avatar. The actress wore a royal blue Patiala suit and looked gorgeous as ever! From her caption, it can be said that the look is from her on-going television show 'Nazar'. The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'.

The caption of the pic is, "Acting Is All About Honesty.... #actorslife #versatile #lovemywork #actorforlife #nazar"

Check out Monalisa's Instagram post:

'Nazar' commenced on July 30 and is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She was more recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

The actress married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.