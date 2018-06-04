Monalisa has a surprise in store, shares BTS video - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 10 celebrity contestant Monalisa seems to have a surprise in store for her fans. She took to her Instagram page to share a behind-the-scenes video of a photo-shoot.

In the video, we can see Monalisa looking stylish in a navy blue dress with red floral prints. She poses for pics while making sensuous expressions.

She posted the video with a caption that reads: "Photoshoots  #bts #comingsoon (sic)."

 

Well, we wonder what it is. But we are sure her fans are going to look forward to it.

Since the last few weeks, Monalisa has been making hearts skip a beat as Jhuma Boudi in Bengali web-series Dupur Thakurpo season 2. Her photographs and videos as Jhuma Boudi have become a huge hit and her performance in the project has been appreciated a lot.

She became a household name after she appeared in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

She has quite a few Bhojpuri films in her kitty including Itihaas with her real-life husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Jawani Zindabad with Gaurav Jha, Rani Dildar Jani with Shyam Dehati, Milan Sanyog with Vikrant and Son Of Bihar with Rakesh Mishra, reports suggest.

