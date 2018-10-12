हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa loves posing and this latest pic is proof!

The horror drama 'Nazar' features her as a daayan.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has become extremely popular with her daayan avatar in daily soap 'Nazar'. The horror drama is only riding high on the TRP charts but is also quite famous for its content and thrill.

Monalisa is an avid social media user and her ever-growing Instagram family is solid proof of it. She shared her latest picture with a caption: “Yeah ... YOU ARE... You Are A Bit Of Poser....#fridays #onset#naturelover #loveposing.”

Isn't she looking ravishing in that mustard floral summer dress?

The horror drama 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

