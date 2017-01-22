close
Monalisa opens up about her televised marriage with Vikrant Singh

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 15:50
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular reality television show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 had a lot in store for celebrity contestant Monalisa. From tying the knot to rumoured link-up with a co-participant, her stay in the controversial house has a lot of highlights.

For the record, she tied the knot with her boyfriend Vikrant Singh on the program. Their wedding was televised in an interesting episode. At the same time, some people also said she got married on the show just for publicity.

After Monalisa's eviction, she finally addressed the serious issue and rubbished all such reports.

"I am doing good in Bhojpuri films, people do know me and after taking part in 'Bigg Boss' more people started to know more about me,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Mona added, “I don't need to be get married for publicity. We were in a relationship for eight years and were planning to get married. It was heart-warming. It is sad when people think it is a publicity stunt.”

Well, this must put an end to all speculations.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.

First Published: Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 15:49

