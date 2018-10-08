हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa readies to hit the dance floor on 'Dilbar' song, sizzles in shining green avatar—Pics

The horror drama 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. 

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas aka Monalisa has ventured into daily soaps on television and how! Her horror act in 'Nazar' has fetched her immense accolades and the show has soared high on the TRP charts as well.

The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant recently took to her social media and shared the pictures from her dance act on stage. The popular actress readies herself to perform on 'Dilbar' track at Star Parivaar Awards 2018.

She wrote: “The Grand Night ... “STAR PARIVAAR AWARDS” 2018.... Ready For My Powerpacked Sexy Horror Act.... (on my Favourite song ...) “DILBAR DILBAR”.... to be aired on 4th NOVEMBER 2018... on @starplus ... stay tuned for more fun and surprises... #ootn #myfirst #starparivaarawards2018 #performance #surprises #excited. Makeup: @anilsingh21011”

The horror drama 'Nazar' features her as a daayan—an evil force. She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

