Monalisa shares pictures from Colombo vacation, looks radiant sunbathing in a black monokini

New Delhi: One of the finest actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is an avid social media user. Monalisa often shares pics and videos on Instagram to keep her fans updated with the latest deets from her life. The pretty actress took to the social media app yet again and shared few pictures from her Colombo diaries.

The actress is currently holidaying in Colombo with her doting husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot where they ringed in their second anniversary.

Monalisa, who is donning a black monokini in one and a printed bright pink top in other, and is looking extremely gorgeous, is setting the temperature soaring in these pictures.

Take a look at her photos below:

Monalisa, a popular face in the Bhojpuri industry, made her television debut last with the supernatural show titled 'Nazar'. She plays the role of an evil force (daayan) in the show and has been showered with immense praises for her performance.

Mona (as fans lovingly call her) has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

She was also a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married in the show to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Their wedding was aired on television.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.