हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa transforms into a South Indian beauty for a music video- See pics

The actress took to her Instagram account to share images from the sets of her new venture. 

Monalisa transforms into a South Indian beauty for a music video- See pics
Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bhojpuri star Monalisa, who made a million hearts skip a beat as Jhuma Boudi in a typical Bengali avatar in web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo season 2' recently, has transformed into a South Indian beauty.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share images from the sets of her new venture. Going by the hashtags used by her, it looks likely that she is shooting for a Bangladeshi music video. However, Mona hasn't divulged details.

We will soon see her as a Bharatanatyam teacher.

Dressed in bright red saree teamed up with a matching blouse, Mona looks elegant as a South Indian lady. The jasmine flower on her hair, the nose pin on the right side and the big red bindi complete her traditional south Indian look.

Monalisa worte: "Love The #actorslife .... Get to Play Different Roles... We live Different Characters... This Time Being A BharatnatyamTeacher ... #lovemywork #lovemylook #bangladeshi #musicvideo #comingsoon #happy #blessed
Makeup: @ameeth_dash 
Hairstyle: @majhisarmistha (sic)."

Check out the pics here:

Monalisa, who became a household name after appearing in the tenth season of Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, married Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is one of the highest paid actresses. She made her debut in a film titled Bhole Shankar in 2008 and has worked in a number of films since then.

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa videosmonalisa picsMonalisa InstagramMonalisa filmsMonalisa Bhojpuri filmsMonalisa Bhojpuri songs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close