हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Monalisa wishes Happy Birthday to Bharti Singh in the cutest way possible!

Mona, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture from Bharti's wedding ceremony to recall fond memories.

Monalisa wishes Happy Birthday to Bharti Singh in the cutest way possible!
Pic courtesy: @aslimonalisa and @bharti.laughterqueen

Mumbai: Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa took to Instagram to wish her friend Bharti Singh a very Happy Birthday.  The comedienne has turned 34 today.

Mona, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant shared a picture from Bharti's wedding ceremony to recall fond memories.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday  to my dearest ,Sweetest, Innocent , Super Talented , Extraordinary @bharti.laughterqueen ... #birthdaygirl #enjoytothefullest #loveyou (sic)."

Bharti along with her then beau Harsh Limbachiyya and Monalisa with her spouse Vikrant Singh Rajput had participated in Nach Baliye season 7 last year, a dance reality show with real-life couples from the world of television.

Harsh and Bharti tied the nuptial knot on December 3 last year in a gala wedding ceremony in Goa. Monalisa attended the ceremony with her husband to wish the bride and the groom a very happy married life.

The two dated for over seven years before walking down the aisle. They solemnised their marriage in presence of family, friends and colleagues from the TV industry.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, on the other hand, went on to become a household name after making an appearance in the tenth season of Bigg Boss, a show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house. Her wedding ceremony was aired on national television.

Tags:
Monalisaantara biswasBharti Singhbharti singh birthdayNach Baliye 7Bharti Singh marriage

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close