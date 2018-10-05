हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's bold photoshoot is breaking the internet—Pics

 The actress looks alluring in the latest pictures.

Monalisa&#039;s bold photoshoot is breaking the internet—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most successful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. The actress has an ocean of fans and is a regular social media user. She often posts deets from her life on the social media platform and her fans flood the comments section as soon as she uploads a new picture/video.

Monalisa's latest photoshoot is breaking the internet. The actress has done a bold photoshoot and looks alluring in the latest pictures.

Check them out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

It hasn't been even 24 hours since the pictures were posted and they have already gained over 35000 likes. Fans have expressed how gorgeous Monalisa looks in the comments section.

Monalisa also appeared in season 10 of the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after her stint in the show and also married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage was aired on national television.

More recently, the actress was seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. Her traditional look and incredible performance had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

Monalisa is currently playing the role of Mohona in television show 'Nazar'.  The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'.

