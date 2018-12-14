हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa's selfie with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is all things love

Monalisa got married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house and the wedding was aired on national television.

Monalisa&#039;s selfie with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot is all things love
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Monalisa is currently holidaying with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with her husband which is too cute to miss!

Monalisa captioned the pic as, “ Us Together Is A Wonderful Place To Be ...”

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona (as fans fondly call her) was a famous contestant in reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. She got married to Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss house and the wedding was aired on national television.

After her 'Bigg Boss' stint, Mona became a household name. She is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. She has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is also known for her terrific dance moves.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty played Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series and her character was much-loved by her fans.

The actress is currently seen playing a negative role in the popular show 'Nazar' and her performance in being appreciated by the audience. Talking about the show, it is doing good on TRP's as well!

MonalisaVikrant Singh RajpootnazarBigg Bossmonalisa pics

