Monday motivation: Harshad Chopda's workout videos will inspire you to hit the gym - Watch

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's hottest hunks - Harshad Chopda - is a fitness freak. The actor, who is blessed with irresistible good looks, hits the gym regularly to remain fit, fab and healthy. His Instagram videos of his workout sessions are proofs.

Chopda, who is currently seen in Bepannaah as Aaditya Hooda opposite Jennifer Winget (who essays Zoya), has shared a number of videos of his gymming session on the photo-sharing site.

Today is Monday, the first day of the week and you have four more days to go to reach the weekend. You definitely need some motivation and these videos are good enough to inspire you to hit the gym and pump the iron.

BeingActive! A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

Harshad is one of the finest actors of Indian TV. He began his acting career with Mamta in 2006. Since then he has worked in a number of TV shows and the list includes Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Dil Se Di Dua - Saubhagyavati Bhava and Humsafars.