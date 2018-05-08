More needs to be done on Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says more needs to be done towards the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan than just providing a face and voice to the campaign.

Amitabh, 75, re-tweeted a video from the official page of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. In the video, the "Piku" star is seen talking about making India open defecation-free and building toilets in villages.

It was captioned: "As the Swachh Bharat Mission is moving towards building an Open Defecation Free India, the contribution of the youth is now more important than ever. Join the Swachh Bharat Summer internship and help us build a cleaner nation."

Amitabh added: "More awareness needs to be made for this campaign...I work towards this not only by face or voice, but also by profession... I have to do, whatever I have said! More needs to be done, and we shall do it, not just by voice and face, but working for it... I shall certainly!"