Most of my films are enjoyed across age groups: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt, who delivered a power-packed performance in "Raazi" last year, is now looking forward to the release of projects like "Gully Boy" and "Brahmastra". She believes her movies appeal to audiences across all age groups, including children.

Nevertheless, she would love to do a film specifically for children.

"I would definitely love to do a (children's) project if I do get the opportunity to. I feel the kids connect with me through the various projects that I take on. I would like to think that most of my films are enjoyed across age groups," Alia told IANS in an email.

The actress recently won the Favorite Movie Actor (Female) award at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, to be aired on January 6 on Nickelodeon.

"I think kids have chosen me to have the iconic Nickelodeon blimp this year because they too can enjoy the characters that I play on the screen," Alia added.

Since "Bramhastra" is a sci-fi movie, how interesting will it be for children?

"The movie is for all age groups and will be an interesting watch for children as well. I am looking forward to the reactions to the film," said Alia, who is equally excited for "Gully Boy".

The Ranveer Singh-Alia starrer is going to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

"I'm very excited for it. The efforts put in the movie by Zoya (director Zoya Akhtar), Farhan (Farhan Akhtar) and the cast has paid off. The whole cast and crew of the movie are extremely delighted and looking forward for everyone to see the movie," said the actress, who is currently in New York.