Most of us want India-Pakistan peace: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Mumbai: Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who has sung a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's "Allah Tero Naam", says he prays for peace between India and Pakistan.

Rahat has joined hands with Kaushiki Chakraborty to recreate the song as a part of an India-Pakistan peace project. The song also has the original voice of Mahatma Gandhi in the background as he recites a speech on peace and tolerance. 

The initiative is taken by The Fusion Project, an Oxford-based band of Western and Indian-classical musicians, read a statement to IANS. 

"I selected this song because it gives me the message of peace. It gives a message of unity. Music to the recreated version has been given by one of my students from the Oxford University," Rahat said. 

"When they played the song, I felt really nice. Peace between India and Pakistan is not just my wish. It is perhaps the wish of most of us. After all, we belong to a very similar culture," he added. 

Earlier this year, Rahat faced a backlash for singing the song titled "Ishtehar" -- a soulful rendition -- for Indian film production "Welcome To New York". 

