Motherhood a life-changing experience for Shilpa Shetty, says sister Shamita

Mumbai: Motherhood has been a life-changing experience for actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty, says her younger sister Shamita, who has also had a stint in Bollywood.

Shamita, who considers Shilpa her `second mother`, says the way her sister is bringing up her four-year-old son with husband Raj Kundra, is wonderful.

"Motherhood has changed her (Shilpa) completely. For me, my sister is like a second mother to me anyway. Mothering comes naturally to my sister. But it is so wonderful to watch her around Viaan... The way she is bringing him up with right values... It is just wonderful," Shamita told IANS here.

The 38-year-old actress, who was here to attend the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 at the Reliance Jio Garden, says she would love to share screen space with Shilpa, if something worthwhile is offered to them both.

"If something is offered to us, it will be great and we`d be excited to do it. But nothing great has really come our way," said the actress, who was last seen on the silver screen in the 2006 film "Cash".

Shamita ventured into Bollywood in 2000 with the Yash Raj Films` (YRF) "Mohabbatein", directed by Aditya Chopra. She was later seen in films like "Zeher", "Bewafaa", "Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors" and "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai", which failed to do much for her career.

Asked if the failure affected her, Shamita said: "I don`t think about it too much. I would`ve loved to be offered good quality work. It is one of the reasons why I ended up doing such little films... Because for me, I think quantity never mattered... It was all about quality."

Shamita says after starring in a YRF film, she did not want to compromise with her work.

"I did make that mistake once or twice and it taught me a lesson. I decided whatever work I was going to be a part of, I wanted to be proud of it. Unfortunately, the wait has become too long," she added.

Will the next film be like a re-launch for the actress, who has also ventured into the profession of interior decoration?

"I don`t think it should be put that way. It should be just another film that I decided to do," she said.