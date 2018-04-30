Mouni Roy, Elli AvrRam and Gauahar Khan's latest dance videos will keep you glued—Watch

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Dance Day, which is every year celebrated on April 29, several showbiz celebrities shared their dance videos on social media. International Dance Day is marked as a celebration of dance created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.

Actresses such as Mouni Roy, Elli AvrRam and Gauahar Khan took to Instagram and shared amazing dance videos with their fans. We must say you will be glued to the screens while they move like a swan to soothing numbers.

Watch videos:

Mouni can be seen doing the classical dance with much ease and elan. She is all set to make her dreamy big screen debut in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold' which is a historical drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Even before her maiden film hits the screens, the talented star is already working on her next. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Several other telly actors shared their dance videos and beautifully expressed themselves through a dance form.