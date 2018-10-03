हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a sight to behold in this blue outfit by the beach—Pics

Posing in a blue, long dress, with matching earrings and the wind blowing up her hair in the most perfect manner, Mouni is a sight to behold!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is an avid social media user and has an ocean of fans. She is one of the most sought-after television actresses and was recently seen giving a stellar performance in Akshay Kumar's 'Gold'. The actress took to Instagram to share some pictures standing by the beach.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

The caption is a famous poem by American poet Mary Oliver, “Today im flying low & not saying a word. 
I m letting all the voodoos of ambition sleep. 
The world goes on as it must ,
The bees in the garden rumbling a little,
The fish leaping, the gnats getting eaten,
And so forth..
But im taking the day off,
Quiet as a feather. 
I hardly move though really im travelling a terrific distance. 
Stillness. 
One of the doors into the temple.
~ Mary Oliver”

Mouni will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The actress also has John Abram's 'RAW' in her kitty.

Apart from this, she will also star in the film 'Made in China' along with ace actor Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film will be directed by Mikhil Musale and is slated to release next year.

