Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is a vision in white—Check her latest pics

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film.

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bong beauty Mouni Roy made a stunning entry into the movie business with 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar. The historical sports drama has been helmed by Reema Kagti. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

An avid social media user, Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures where she can be seen donning a white outfit. Check out her amazingly beautiful photos:

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.

 

Mouni RoyMouni Roy picsGoldbrahmastraBollywood

