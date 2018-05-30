Mouni Roy is elegance personified in this Naagin dance video - Watch

Mumbai: Mouni Roy knows how to steal hearts. The pretty actress, who is also a fabulous dancer took to Instagram to share a video that shows her dancing to the iconic Naagin tune.

Her elegant dance moves, style and grace will win your heart. No wonder why she has such a huge fan following. She deserves it and definitely more.

Take a look at Mouni aka our beloved Naagin's dance here:

Mouni played the leading lady in the first and second season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, a super-natural thriller laced with a romantic track. Now that she has taken a huge leap into the world of films, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will be playing the role of the Naagin the show third season of the super-hit show.

Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar this year.

She is gearing up for the release of Gold which is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

Apart from Gold, Mouni has also been busy with Ayan Mukerji's trilogy titled Brahmastra. The mega-budget film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy will play the female antagonist in one of its parts.