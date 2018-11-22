हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks like a breath of fresh of air in electric blue skater dress—Pics

Mouni Roy made her starry debut this year in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'.

Mouni Roy looks like a breath of fresh of air in electric blue skater dress—Pics

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood stunner Mouni Roy is currently chilling at Atmantan, the luxury health and wellness resort in Maharashtra. The pretty looking actress has been sharing her breathtaking pictures from there and the fans can't be happier.

An avid book lover, Mouni's Shakespearean love can be felt in her captions. She recently posted pictures with a caption: “Bring down the drama one notch down Juliet !!!!!!!!”



View this post on Instagram


Bring down the drama one notch down Juliet !!!!!!!!

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni looks electrifying in her electric blue mini skater dress. Even her casual look on a day out gets a big thumbs up from us.

Mouni Roy made her starry debut this year in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The film was helmed by Reema Kagti and it received a warm response from the audiences at the Box Office. 'Gold' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.

 

Tags:
Mouni RoyMouni Roy photosMouni Roy picsgold filmmouni roy moviesNaagin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close