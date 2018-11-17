हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy looks ravishing in a high-slit dress—Pics

 All that bling makes the picture even more glamorous!

Mouni Roy looks ravishing in a high-slit dress—Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has a huge fan base and is an avid social media user. Television's favourite 'Naagin' made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' and got rave reviews on her performance. Critics, fans as well as other celebs had praised Mouni's role in the film. She played Akshay's wife and essayed the part brilliantly!

On Friday, Mouni took to Instagram to share a few pics and she looks stunning in a pink coloured high-slit dress.

Check out the pics here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Mouni began her acting career with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007–2008 and went on to do shows like Kasturi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Do Saheliyaan, Sshhh... Phir koi hai- Trittya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev etc. But it was Ekta Kapoor's Naagin that made her a household name.

Mouni will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

She will also star in the film 'Made in China' along with ace actor Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. The film will be directed by Mikhil Musale and is slated to release next year.

The actress will also share screen space with John Abram in 'Romeo Akbar Walter ' 

Mouni RoyGoldAkshay KumarMouni Roy filmsNaagin

