Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy meets Ranveer Singh and it calls for a freeze frame! See pic

Ranveer is shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' starring Sara Ali Khan.

Mouni Roy meets Ranveer Singh and it calls for a freeze frame! See pic
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small screens  Mouni Roy is all set to enthral the audiences with her maiden Bollywood film 'Gold' starring Akshay Kumar. The actress is playing his on-screen wife in the movie and from the looks of the trailer-songs, it's going to be an exciting watch. 

Mouni has another project in her kitty. Karan Johar's production 'Brahmastra' featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She recently happened to have  chance meet with none other than Ranveer Singh at the airport. And guess what? A picture when these two terrific stars meet is a must. 

Check out the click here: 

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

On the work front, Ranveer is shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' starring Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. Ranveer also has Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' lined-up for release in which he has been paired opposite Alia Bhatt. 

Meanwhile, Mouni's 'Gold' is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Tags:
Mouni RoyRanveer SinghGoldAkshay KumarBollywoodMouni Roy filmsMouni Roy picsNaagin

