Mouni Roy sizzles in her latest Instagram pictures—See inside

New Delhi: One of the most popular faces of Indian television is ready to take a giant leap in her career. Yes, we are talking about 'Naagin' Mouni Roy, who will be seen making her big screen debut in 'Gold', a film which stars Khiladi Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

It can't get better than this, really! Coming back to Mouni, the telly actress has a huge fan following on social media with over 4.7 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million on Twitter. So, you can imagine how much fans adore her.

Her Instagram is a treasure of wonderful pictures shared by her. In her latest clicks, Mouni sizzles in a white, flowy gown which will surely take away all your summer blues away.

Check out here:

Some memories and souvenirs and dancing smiles ! A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 11, 2018 at 12:15am PDT

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about triology's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

Mouni will be seen playing a pivotal part in the ambitious fantasy venture. The film is a first part of the trilogy announced by Johar on October 11, 2017. Meanwhile, her maiden venture 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.