Mouni Roy's desi look will leave you stumped! See pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy sure knows how to keep her Insta fam happy. The stunner of an actress recently posted some pictures of hers where she has donned the nine-yard beauty and looks picture perfect.

Mouni looks sensational in a black saree and traditional get-up. She captioned the clicks as: "A Tagore girl forever!"

Mouni ventured into Bollywood last year with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The 'Naagin' of the small screens received a warm response from the audience for her part and is now gearing up for her next release.

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.