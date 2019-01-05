Mouni Roy's Dubai pics will make you wanna plan your own vacay—See photos

New Delhi: Television's one of the most popular and promising face Mouni Roy ventured into Bollywood last year with Akshay Kumar starrer 'Gold'. The 'Naagin' of the small screens received a warm response from the audience for her part and is now gearing up for her next release.

Meanwhile, Mouni sneaked out some time and headed for a vacay to Dubai. She posted a series of pictures from the beautiful place and we must say that after looking at her gorgeous photos, we too wanna jump out to some great getaway!

Check out her pictures:

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.