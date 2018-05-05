Mouni Roy's enchanting look in yellow lehenga will leave you mesmerised—See pic

New Delhi: Television's one of the most sought-after actresses, Mouni Roy is all set to make her starry Bollywood debut in 'Gold' opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress has a massive fan base who is eagerly waiting to watch her on the 70mm screens.

Mouni's Instagram account is no less than a treasure box as she keeps sharing beautiful pictures and videos. She recently posted a picture of hers where she is donning a traditional yellow lehenga and is looking upwards. Well, the look is totally killing!

Check out the picture here:

Isn't she looking like a dream? Well, much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress has bagged her second film already. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'.

The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film. Mouni will be seen playing a pivotal part in the ambitious fantasy venture. The film is a first part of the trilogy announced by Johar on October 11, 2017.

Meanwhile, her maiden venture 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.