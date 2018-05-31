हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy's throwback dance video on 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' will make you wanna join her! Watch

Mouni's superlative dancing skills are known to all and viewers look forward to watching her graceful moves. 

New Delhi: Television's one of the most popular faces, Mouni Roy lights up the screen every time she makes an appearance. The diva has evolved over the years and today she enjoys a massive fan following. Mouni's superlative dancing skills are known to all and viewers look forward to watching her graceful moves. 

As the weekend is already knocking at the door, we thought of surfing some dance videos and got our hands on Mouni's throwback video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the beats of iconic song 'Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' from 'Mughal-E-Azam. 

What's totally breathtaking is the fact that she moves elegantly yet effortlessly making it all look so easy. Mouni literally moves like a swan and you will instantly go on a nostalgia trip thinking about the gorgeous Madhubala as Anarkali in the song. 

Dressed in a black suit and shades, Mouni seems to be practising her dance moves for some event in the video. 

On the professional front, 'Naagin' Mouni Roy will be seen making her big screen debut in 'Gold', a film which stars Khiladi Akshay Kumar in the lead role. 'Gold' is a historical sports drama. It is helmed by Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Set at the backdrop of India winning its first gold medal in hockey as a free nation in the 1948 Summer Olympics, the film promises to be yet another big one from Akki. 'Gold' features Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in pivotal parts.

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

Mouni was first seen in Ekta Kapoor's famous daily soap 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. She played Krishna Tulsi in the serial and soon became a household name. After featuring in several hit shows, her latest outing—Naagin and Naagin II again by Ekta Kapoor got her immense popularity.

