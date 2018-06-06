हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's throwback pics will help you beat the mid-week blues

Mouni Roy&#039;s throwback pics will help you beat the mid-week blues
Pic courtesy: @imouniroy (Instagram)

Mumbai: Indian TV's favourite actress and small screen's adorable Naagin Mouni Roy, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, to share a few throwback pics.

Going by the caption, it is apparent that Mouni is badly in need of a vacation to a beach destination.

The caption reads: "Sunrise, sunset & the ocean makes everything better.......#needyThrowback #OfSonnets&Sunsets (sic)."

Mouni played the leading lady in the first and second season of Ekta Kapoor's Naagin, a super-natural thriller laced with a romantic track. Now that she has taken a huge leap into the world of films, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani and Surbhi Jyoti will be playing the role of the Naagin the show third season of the super-hit show.

Mouni is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Reema Kagti's Gold starring Akshay Kumar this year.

She is gearing up for the release of Gold which is based on the life of a sportsman who was a part of the Hockey team that won the Olympic medal for India post independence for the first time at the Games of the XIV Olympiad, London in 1948.

Apart from Gold, Mouni has also been busy with Ayan Mukerji's trilogy titled Brahmastra. The mega-budget film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Reports suggest that Mouni Roy will play the female antagonist in one of its parts.

