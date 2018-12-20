हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Move over Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff grooving to Dilbar is unmissable-Watch

Watch the video here

Move over Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff grooving to Dilbar is unmissable-Watch

New Delhi: The Hindi film industry has no dearth of great dancers. After Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, the millennials look up to Tiger Shroff for his impeccable dancing abilities. Recently, a video of Tiger grooving to the Dilbar song took the internet by storm.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Nora Fatehi had danced on this popular party song but now the fans believe that Tiger has totally outshined the ladies! Don't believe us? Check out the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

barrr #choreoby my main man @piyush_bhagat @swainvikram @shaziasamji

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The popular track from Sushmita Sen starrer Sirf Tum, 'Dilbar' was remade into a sensuous dance number featuring Nora Fatehi. The video became a massive rage on Youtube with the number of views doubling up every week. 

Nora's Dilbar song featured in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyamev Jayate. The song is a recreated version of a song by Alka Yagnik, featuring former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor. The track was from the film titled 'Sirf Tum'.

The song in Satyamev Jayate featuring Nora is sung by Neha Kakkar & Dhvani Bhanushali, penned by Ikka and Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The modern version of the song in the film had an Arabic theme. No wonder why the makers decided to come up with the full-fledged song in Arabic.

Tiger ShroffDilbar songNora FatehiSushmita Sendilbar dilbar

