MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva celebrates CSK's win over KKR with Shah Rukh Khan- See pic

New Delhi: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni's CSK registered a win over Shah Rukh Khan's KKR by five wickets, Dhoni's adorable little munchkin Ziva posed for a cute selfie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Check out the heartwarming picture below:

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets clicked with King Khan at the Chepauk.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Xo48kAi3mq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2018

In the picture, Ziva is at her cheerful best as she shares the frame with King Khan. SRK, inspite of his team losing the match, seems pretty happy in Ziva's company.

It was a nail-biting match between CSK and KKR, Batsman Sam Billings scored a brilliant 23-ball 56 to lead CSK to their second successive win in IPL 2018 as they beat KKR by five wickets at the Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Baby Ziva, who is only 3-year old, is quite popular on Instagram. Recently, her videos where she is speaking in Malayalam and another video where the little girl is making chapattis went viral on social media.