MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's stern warning to photographer is breaking the internet-Watch

New Delhi: In a world that is obsessed with Taimur Ali Khan, baby Ziva provides a refreshing break from the undue frenzy around the Chote Nawab. Although she is not constantly badgered by the paparazzi, her videos are growing extremely popular on social media these days. Recently, a video of Ziva sternly asking a photographer to stop taking her picture has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, the little munchkin is being fed by her nanny but when a man tries to capture her while she is eating, Ziva strictly says, "No Photo''

Check out the adorable video:

The little one's reaction would remind us of the Bollywood divas, who hate being clicked all the time.

Just yesterday, a video of Dhoni and Ziva walking to the Pune dressing room for the last time this season after a match went viral.

Dhoni's Chennai team knocked out Punjab's team from the play-offs race of the cricket league, outplaying them in the last league match by five wickets on Sunday.

In order to qualify for the playoffs, Punjab had to win this game by 53 runs or more but the visitors failed in doing so and thus got knocked out of the playoffs.

Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium became Dhoni's team's home ground after violence in Chennai over the Cauvery waters dispute forced the organisers of the league to move out of the city.

So Pune went on to become Dhoni's home ground. His team won 5 out of the 6 matches that they played in the city.

