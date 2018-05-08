Mukesh Ambani and Isha dance, bond over an emotional song dedicated to a father-daughter relationship - Watch

Mumbai: Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani got engaged to Anand Piramal, son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal on Monday. The engagement ceremony was a star-studded event attended by a number of famous personalities.

A beautiful video of the daughter and the father dancing to an emotional track has emerged and it is quite an overwhelming one.

In the video, we can see Isha and Mukesh bonding over an emotional song titled Dilbaro from the film Raazi. Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur can be seen singing the song dedicated to the beautiful bond between a father and his daughter.

Watch the video embedded below:

Anand, who is the founder of Piramal Realty, one of India's leading real estate companies, had reportedly proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar,

The two have been friends for a very long time and their families have known each other for over four decades.

Prior to Piramal Realty, Anand had launched Piramal Swasthya, a rural healthcare initiative that treats 40,000 patients a day.

Anand holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

The twin sister of Akash Ambani, Isha is on the Boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University and will be completing her Master in Business Administration programme from the Graduate School of Business, Stanford, by June.

(With IANS inputs)