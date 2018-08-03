'Mulk' is Hindu-Muslim love story, says Anubhav Sinha

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is busy promoting his forthcoming film "Mulk", on Thursday said that his film depicts a love story between Hindus and Muslims.

Sinha was interacting with the media at a local radio station here to promote the movie, along with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar.

"After trailer release of Mulk, extremists of the country heavily criticized the film and there were lots of controversy floating around the film, claiming that the film targets a certain religion. But now critics has positively reacted to the film," the Bollywood director said.

Asked whether he feels relieved now, he said: "I think people who want to get publicity, they target films but I wasn't bothered with all that because I knew what I have tried to showcase through Mulk.

"I didn't make this film to criticize anybody or to hurt anybody's sentiments. I always felt that Mulk is a love story between Hindus and Muslims."

He further said that films like these can start a dialogue to address the issue. "We don't make discussions on these issues. Our prejudices are well cemented in our DNA, so if we start a dialogue about it, then I think we will be able to break that glass ceiling."

Makers of the movie on Wednesday hosted a special screening of the film for film critics and the media in Delhi and Mumbai, and most critics gaven thumps-up to the movie.

Reacting to the initial response to his film, Sinha said: "I am happy with the initial response to our film and I can see that everybody is praising it. We are getting reviews for the film and people are reacting positively to the film. Now, I hope people will go to the theatres and appreciate our film."

Asked since Mulk showcases harmony between Hindus and Muslims, does he expect tax exemption to the movie, Sinha said: "It will be really good if the film gets tax exemption ... because it talks about brotherhood and harmony between Hindus and Muslims so... I hope this film will be made tax-free once it is released."

Responding to a query whether it was his image-building exercise to make a movie like Mulk, he said: "No. I was making a film and not a certain kind of image. I really liked the story and I felt this kind of story is necessary to reach the audience... Every film and its story has its own syntax and context and that's how films should be made."

Mulk features Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Prateik Babbar, Manoj Pahwa and Prachee Shah Pandya in lead roles.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Deepak Mukut, the film is slated for release on August 3.