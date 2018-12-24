हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alok Nath

Mumbai court reserves order on Alok Nath's anticipatory bail plea

The actor had filed the bail application in the Mumbai court on 14 December.

Mumbai court reserves order on Alok Nath&#039;s anticipatory bail plea
File photo

Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court on Monday reserved the order on the anticipatory bail application filed by actor Alok Nath in the Vinta Nanda rape case for December 26.

The actor had filed the bail application in the Mumbai court on 14 December.

On November 21, a rape case was registered against Nath by the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint filed by the writer-producer, who accused him of raping her 19 years ago. The FIR was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Amidst the #MeToo movement, Nanda had narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post in October. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

In the wake of these allegations, the 62-year-old 'Vivah' actor was recently expelled from the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

Alok NathDindoshi Session courtVinta NandaMeTooBollywoodAlok Nath sexual allegations

