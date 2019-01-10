Mumbai Police shares meme on Twitter, calls 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh 'silly boy'

New Delhi: Mumbai Police is known for posting extremely smart and hilarious stuff on their Twitter handle. They often share posts educating people about traffic rules but in their own fun style. This time they chose Ranveer Singh and the tweet we are talking about will surely bring a smile on your face.

Ranveer's 'Gully Boy' trailer was released a day before and guess what? Mumbai Police shared a meme gone viral on social media and used its wit to make people aware about the importance of wearing a helmet too. Check out the tweet here:

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

Isn't it extremely smart and funny at the same time?

We hope people do understand that it's necessary to wear a helmet while riding a bike and be a 'smart boy' not 'silly boy'!

Meanwhile, 'Gully Boy' trailer is packed with some brilliant scenes where you will be moved by the fineness of the craft displayed by the lead actors. Even the supporting cast has contributed in taking the scene to another level.

Zoya Akhtar's directorial will leave you mighty impressed, wanting to jump the calendar to February 14, 2019—that's when it hits the screen.

The film presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar. The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The highly anticipated project features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.